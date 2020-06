OUTSIDERS – Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) missing people. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#704). Original airdate 6/10/2020 @ 8pm.