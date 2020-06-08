Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

So many amazing sources of education have flooded SM, from books to articles to videos and stories. It’s important to continue to listen and learn as adults. Meanwhile, as a father of three young children…I not only want to further educate myself on inequality, prejudicial injustice and overall race issues, but also source the tools that will help me educate my kids on these topics. We don’t wait for our children to ask us to read…we provide those learning opportunities in advance. Why wouldn’t we do the same when it comes to race. If children can learn racism…they can learn anti-racism. The one they learn…is on us. In an effort not to flood you with a laundry list of material, I found one article that spoke to me and provided suggestions of additional articles and books. (Link in bio). We can do better. We must do better. *Zeppelin not pictured…Oddly enough he’s a bit camera shy. #blacklivesmatter

This post really resonates. I keep reading it over and over. Change doesn’t happen simply by willing it to do so. Change doesn’t happen if there isn’t an authentic, actualized decision to craft it. Positive and lasting change has to be a constant target, a continual choice, a perpetual motion catapulting us in the right direction to gain enough momentum to finally move forward in society. There should be a deep and raging fire in the bellies and the hearts of the change-makers. A desire for justice and equality that is so infernal, the very soles of our shoes melt with every intentional and forward-thinking step we take. And I recognize that that starts with me. It starts with you. It starts with ALL of us. The time for change is now. It’s taken too long to recognize equality matters. It’s taken too long to recognize love and peace matters. It’s taken way too long to recognize that the lgbtq+ community matters. And it’s taken FAR too damn long to recognize black lives matter. So say what you mean. Do what you say. And say it louder for those who aren’t listening… 2020 MATTERS!! It’s time to wholeheartedly #createchange

#blackouttuesday

A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.

Yesterday we peacefully protested and came together to listen, learn, and fight for change. I cannot describe how powerful and emotional it was to be surrounded by thousands of people, united by a cause. I wanted to share a couple standout quotes from the speeches we heard, to pass along these words as I continue to learn: “We become remarkable when we fight for freedom, when we fight for justice, when we fight for liberation” “It is time for us all to come out of our fear and into our power.” Let’s start a productive conversation below. What have you learned recently that you can pass along? Let’s continue to spread knowledge, stay informed, and be seekers of justice. #blacklivesmatter #defundthepolice #jackielaceymustgo #prosecutekillercops

You know what it do.

I stand for this. I stand with love.

