Some stitches this morning and a staple tonight after he opened it up 😑 I was a bad dad and not watching him close enough. Our vet have truly been superhero’s during this stay at home order. They’ve been incredibly busy and working overtime. I can’t thank them enough for taking care of my dude and all the other animals that need care. Jett pretty much just cries right now unless he’s being held. So mom fashioned him his own Jett björn. 14 and going strong.
Ways To Help. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/tbEr6D4Kex
— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 1, 2020
Proud of my small American town today. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/yHyrIPNWtd
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 7, 2020
So many amazing sources of education have flooded SM, from books to articles to videos and stories. It’s important to continue to listen and learn as adults. Meanwhile, as a father of three young children…I not only want to further educate myself on inequality, prejudicial injustice and overall race issues, but also source the tools that will help me educate my kids on these topics. We don’t wait for our children to ask us to read…we provide those learning opportunities in advance. Why wouldn’t we do the same when it comes to race. If children can learn racism…they can learn anti-racism. The one they learn…is on us. In an effort not to flood you with a laundry list of material, I found one article that spoke to me and provided suggestions of additional articles and books. (Link in bio). We can do better. We must do better. *Zeppelin not pictured…Oddly enough he’s a bit camera shy. #blacklivesmatter
We went to downtown AustinTX today, to show support. We gave out waters/snacks/masks/sanitizer The crowd was massive. And peaceful. But most of all…it was powerful! “It’s been a long time comin, but I know…a change gonna come. Oh yes it will.” – Sam Cooke #blacklivesmatter
#BLM I donated tohttps://t.co/Co8EyROJbahttps://t.co/skd1SfSHhKhttps://t.co/J6zPoYCg9y Join me in donating if you can x
— Eliza Taylor (@MisElizaJane) June 1, 2020
Just donated. Click the link to contribute. Join EJI to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality. https://t.co/wYHshWQElq
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) June 3, 2020
This post really resonates. I keep reading it over and over. Change doesn’t happen simply by willing it to do so. Change doesn’t happen if there isn’t an authentic, actualized decision to craft it. Positive and lasting change has to be a constant target, a continual choice, a perpetual motion catapulting us in the right direction to gain enough momentum to finally move forward in society. There should be a deep and raging fire in the bellies and the hearts of the change-makers. A desire for justice and equality that is so infernal, the very soles of our shoes melt with every intentional and forward-thinking step we take. And I recognize that that starts with me. It starts with you. It starts with ALL of us. The time for change is now. It’s taken too long to recognize equality matters. It’s taken too long to recognize love and peace matters. It’s taken way too long to recognize that the lgbtq+ community matters. And it’s taken FAR too damn long to recognize black lives matter. So say what you mean. Do what you say. And say it louder for those who aren’t listening… 2020 MATTERS!! It’s time to wholeheartedly #createchange
plz help fund racial justice pic.twitter.com/fa5LC9ucOG
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) June 3, 2020
Here are the resources if you want to help:
Black Lives Matter https://t.co/1EfhFOUCRK
Equal Justice Institutehttps://t.co/K9cFNjxQiN
National Police Accountability Project (National Lawyers Guild) https://t.co/zPfNXkwIVT pic.twitter.com/r5i8IFhmDa
— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) June 2, 2020
Please continue to send me the twitter/Instagram handles of outspoken black activists that I can have on my Instagram 🙏🏻
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 4, 2020
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
Yesterday we peacefully protested and came together to listen, learn, and fight for change. I cannot describe how powerful and emotional it was to be surrounded by thousands of people, united by a cause. I wanted to share a couple standout quotes from the speeches we heard, to pass along these words as I continue to learn: “We become remarkable when we fight for freedom, when we fight for justice, when we fight for liberation” “It is time for us all to come out of our fear and into our power.” Let’s start a productive conversation below. What have you learned recently that you can pass along? Let’s continue to spread knowledge, stay informed, and be seekers of justice. #blacklivesmatter #defundthepolice #jackielaceymustgo #prosecutekillercops
My sister’s 26th birthday is today and her name is also Brianna. The wrongful, preventable murder of #BreonnaTaylor could have been my sister. She is my sister. She should be here, her family should be hugging and holding her as we speak. Today I celebrated them both by being present at a protest making sure to use my voice. I meant what I said: WE CAN’T LET UP! Happy Bday to them both! ✊🏾💕 @semaj.mom
I shoot scenes like this almost everyday on the show but today there wasn’t a director yelling action and cut. Today was real and I couldn’t let the day go by without my voice being heard. We can’t march and protest for a couple days and then fall off until another officer takes another black life. It has to become a lifestyle until we get to live the lifestyle we deserve. And of course let’s do it peacefully, but let’s do it. Something’s gotta give. And yes I’ll be safe, but we as a people aren’t safe in our homes, cars or street blocks sooo yea either way I’m taking chances. ✊🏾💪🏾
The lights are back on! #WhatDidYouLearnWednesday? So many people observed Black Out Tuesday yesterday. Muting their regularly scheduled posts to amplify black voices & ‘listen and learn’ about what is happening to Black people in the US, the UK & all over the world. I want to create space in the comments for us to share what we learned and create a dialogue about what action we’re taking: I’ll start ➡️
George Floyd pictured with his mother, Larcenia Floyd. George left this earth calling for his mama. If this does not enrage you, and leave you gutted, you are either not paying attention or you are simply on the wrong side. In the case of the latter, you can swiftly hit unfollow. Link in my bio to support George’s daughter Gianna, who has lost her father and her provider.
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/DEp4HIFEaA
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) May 31, 2020
To my black fans, I have now made it my purpose to fight for us. To the six year old me who had no role model that looked like me on TV. This is for you. We aren’t your token black non dimensional characters. This is being black in Hollywood. I will fight for YOU 🖤 https://t.co/OgsB5ZjDjE
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) June 3, 2020
@eji_org one of the places my money is going. there is a journey ahead that will last much longer than this moment, and needed reform on many levels to address the racism in our justice system. if you are looking for a way to show your support, you can donate to aid their efforts if you’re able, or educate yourself through their website & resources. there will be a swipe up link to their website in my story, as well as a link to donate.