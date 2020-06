Executive Producer Corinne Kingsbury, and actors Perry Mattfeld and Morgan Krantz discuss Morgan’s character on the show as compared to what he’s like in real life! Perry and Corinne confess that he’s very deep and sensitive and they usually go to him to discuss their problems. Find out more details in the interview!

