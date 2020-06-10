ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

BACK TO CHICAGO – Marina Franklin returns to her Chicago roots to celebrate and unpack what it means to be ‘woke’ in these confusing and tumultuous times. Franklin offers us a hilarious yet honest glimpse into the challenges of navigating America’s complex blah blah blah…oh yeah, and dating. MARINA FRANKLIN: SINGLE BLACK FEMALE is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss and executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson of Comedy Dynamics, A Nacelle Company. Original airdate 6/16/2020 @ 9pm.