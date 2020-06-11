NO GOING BACK – Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) are welcomed deeper into the Markides family, with and Bishop growing closer to Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and his daughter, Anna (Gala Gordon). New recruits to the Unit, Scooch (Olivia Chenery) and Paige (Lucie Shorthouse), investigate the grisly death of a young girl, meanwhile, Tanner (Lindsay Coulson) starts to sweat over a questionable decision to fix a problem in her personal life (#202). The episode was directed by Diarmud Goggins and written by Nick Love. Original airdate 6/17/2020 @ 9pm.