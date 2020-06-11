Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Newsweek – The Flash: The CW Show Confirms Godspeed As Villain For Season 7

Cinema Blend – Supernatural: 13 Actors You Forgot Were On The CW Series

TVLine – The CW Network Featured in: LGBTQ Pride On TV – 30 Moments To Celebrate From The Past Year

Deadline – Batwoman: Title Character To Have New Identity Following Ruby Rose’s Exit

TVLine – DC’s Stargirl: Neil Jackson Talks Icicle’s Stone-Cold Debut

EW.com – Marie Avgeropoulos Promises The 100 Will Give Octavia the Ending She Deserves