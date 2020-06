JOANNA AND BILLY INVESTIGATE MILLWOOD FAMILY SERVICES – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) question the unusually high number of child apprehensions in Millwood and suspect something troubling is happening inside Millwood Family Services. Meanwhile, Joanna makes a shocking discovery. Sherry White directed the episode written by Laura Good (#305). Original airdate 6/18/2020 @ 8pm.