May 16, 2019 1:53AM Stargirl finds her wildcat tonight on @cwstargirl 💛 I am so proud of @yvettemonreal and honored that I got to work alongside her. I love YOUUUU! ALSO, go check the link in my bio… I may have posted a behind the scenes video that could possibly get me in trouble but it was TOO GOOD not to share… 😅🤷🏼♀️ Xo.
The Beautiful #Dynasty Cast Shot Over FaceTime 📸 pic.twitter.com/yJnjneziJC
Here are some resources for this week and for the time to come for as long as it will take for there to be lasting change in our country and our world. There are endless ways to help and learn, even if you can’t afford to donate or aren’t in a location or physical condition to go to a protest. This week I will be taking time to read, listen, watch and reflect. Thank you for trying your best, for whatever small steps you can begin to take. Actively search for things you don’t already know, not just what is being posted by your inner circle. Of the books listed here, ‘White Fragility’ ‘How we fight White Supremacy’ and ‘How to be anti-racist’ and ‘I’m still Here’ are all on Audible as well. Please only share positivity in the comments, and further resources. All lives won’t matter until the black ones do 💛✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿
I basically told a White friend I have no idea what it’s like to be so protected that I can ignore the world around me and still lead a happy life.
It’s the first time they’ve ever considered a reality like mine. And at 32, I’m still fighting for one of theirs: to be protected.
🌸Happy Birthday Mom🌸 pic.twitter.com/FWT8Q9sRgl
👇🏼💗 pic.twitter.com/MgQUBvhSkl
Tonight’s the second to last episode of our show @cwroswellnm. And the work the world is doing right now is absolutely more pressing. But if you need a moment…if you want to relax with our cowboys and aliens. We’re here for you. Also, how’s about a book from the link in my bio? Or support one of the small black-owned businesses in the highlights? It’s a lovely way to remind your neighbors you’re with them, you love them, they matter. #tuluchaesmilucha
Lately there are days that I just can’t begin to wrap my head around the state of this country, the state of mankind. I feel so small compared to the shocking words and actions that people are taking that go against everything that I believe in. But another voice is a building block towards change for the betterment of the world. I want it known loud and clear that I support people from every walk of life. I support the LGBTQ+ community, the black community, women, any marginalized group. Ultimately, I support mankind. Any words or actions that create a space where people feel undervalued, wrong or unsafe is inhumane. I am learning so much right now. I am unlearning so much right now. I encourage everyone to sit with yourselves and search your soul for what you believe in. Stand up and speak out on the injustices that have been going on for far too long. If you find that what you think you know contradicts what is found to be true and good in this world, listen to it, own it, grow from it, don’t be afraid to be wrong in the search for what is right. Ask questions about things you don’t understand. The more you understand about anything the easier it is to confront and find something that you like about it. There is so much to love in this world. We are all searching for the same things but we should learn to do it TOGETHER.
#RayshardBrooks #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/ODeBX9vmSj pic.twitter.com/yyDWbXqcqb
I now fully understand the phrase “what a time to be alive” when I see white families in mini vans driving past protest marches honking their horns and giving the black power salute. #everybodyvsracism #BlackLivesMattter ✊🏾❤️
I wanted to take a moment to honor and acknowledge #PrideMonth. To me, #Pride represents standing up for yourself and those around you, embracing self-love, and wearing your stripes proudly. I want to thank the incredible community of #LGBTQ individuals and allies for being who you are and doing what you do. Like many in the LGBTQ community, I've had my fair share of challenges around my identity and how I fit into the world, and at times I've felt that I couldn't speak my truth. But I've learned that it does get better. Living with #bipolardisorder has helped to teach me that. Some days are going to be hard. And that's ok. But the more I can remind myself that I'm proud of who I am and how far I've come, and the more I speak up about the support I need and all the things that make me me, whether that's with my family, friends or all of you – the more good days I have. So friends: be safe, be well, and be proud. And if you need a little extra #mentalhealth support today, head over to @bevocal.speakup for information and resources! #Sponsored #BeVocalSpeakUp #MentalHealthMatters
Just rehearsing this song, “Can’t take my eyes off of you”. I’m covering it in my show and was going to dedicate to the women in my life like @mailebrady_ @mandietaketa, my mother and grandmother, and my sister @vonnie_b_80. Then I was moved to want to include #breonnataylor. I didn’t know her but I hope that wherever she is, she feels the love of all of us touched by her story. RIP
Happy b-day, @kimrhodes4real. Happy to be on this journey with you. pic.twitter.com/Bbh7hZ0h8E
Millions of protesters across the country are speaking out against anti-black racism and police violence. But we still have a lot of work to do, and we can't let up. So keep going. Continue fighting for our Phenomenally Black community until there's full accountability. All proceeds from this @phenomenal tee benefit @blackfutureslab, which is working to build Black political power and changing the way power works in cities and states. ❤️