WORLD-FAMOUS MAGICIANS PENN & TELLER ARE BACK FOR SEASON 7 OF FOOL US! — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondřej Pšenička and Paul Gertner.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#701). Original airdate 6/22/2020 @ 9pm. 

