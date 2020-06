ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

COMEDY GREATNESS – Iconic comedian Louie Anderson, a three-time Emmy Award® winner, and one of the country’s most recognized and adored comics, brings you his sixth comedy special, “Big Underwear.” LOUIE. LOUIE ANDERSON: BIG UNDERWEAR is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss and executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson of Comedy Dynamics, A Nacelle Company. Original airdate 6/23/2020 @ 9pm.