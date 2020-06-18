ON THE MOVE – The search for a missing girl leads Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) to Amsterdam, where they find themselves at the heart of a large human-trafficking operation run by the Markides family. Tensions between Alex (Stavros Zalmas), Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) and Eleanor (Gina Bellman) start to show, and the Unit are determined to exploit it. However, when the Dutch police refuse to play ball, Bishop and Pike must take the law into their own hands in order to keep their case alive. The episode was directed by Diarmuid Goggins and written by Noel Clarke. Original airdate 6/24/2020 @ 9pm.