WHAT:

Roaring good news: Woodland Park Zoo will reopen to the public starting July 1!

Online tickets will go on sale starting June 22. Visit www.zoo.org to purchase zoo admission tickets.

The zoo is fawned of the community and is excited to ensure every visitor of all ages and abilities has a whale of a time. To help keep visitors, the animals, and staff healthy, be prepared for some changes and how things will look a little different at the zoo. Guests will need to reserve an entrance time and, once inside, will be able to enjoy the day until the zoo closes.

As you plan your return visit, here’s what to expect:

Outside the Gate

Visitors: Tickets will be for designated entry times. To limit the number of visitors inside the zoo at any given time, visitors will be able to purchase tickets with a specific entrance time. Tickets can be purchased starting June 22 at www.zoo.org

Admission to the zoo will be for designated entry times. To limit the number of visitors inside the zoo at any given time, all visitors, including members, must reserve a specific entrance time. Entry for members can be reserved starting June 22 at shop.zoo.org (log into purchasing account and use the Member Reservation option on the Tickets tab to reserve the date, time and number of member entry slots needed). As a special treat, zoo members will be invited to exclusive preview days on June 29 and 30. Entrance: Entry to the zoo will be through the West Entrance (near penguins) only. The South Entrance (near the African Savanna) will be closed for entry.

Inside the Gate

6 fee t : Visitors will be asked to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance between groups at all times. What’s 6 feet? It’s the length of new mom Malayan tapir Ulan from head to body, the wingspan of turkey vulture Modoc and the reptilian length of boa snake Anahi! The ground will be marked to assist with spacing and zoo staff will be present on paths and at various exhibits to help with questions and the flow of traffic.

Like raccoon Lucy and red panda Carson who both have “masks,” the science-based Woodland Park Zoo will require face coverings be worn by visitors and staff for the health and safety of all humans and animals. Face covering must be worn over the mouth and nostrils. A limited number may be available at the gate but are subject to availability. Exceptions to the face covering requirement will be made for children under the age of 2 and people who are medically unable to wear one. Accessibility and Accommodations: Woodland Park Zoo remains committed to making the zoo as accommodating and accessible as possible to people of all abilities. To provide a healthy and safe environment, there are some changes that have been made to the zoo’s existing resources. Visit www.zoo.org/access for detailed information.

Woodland Park Zoo remains committed to making the zoo as accommodating and accessible as possible to people of all abilities. To provide a healthy and safe environment, there are some changes that have been made to the zoo’s existing resources. Visit www.zoo.org/access for detailed information. Restrooms: Restrooms will be open and receive increased cleaning throughout the day.

Restrooms will be open and receive increased cleaning throughout the day. Hand washing and hand sanitation stations: Like tiger Bumi who washes his paws meticulously, hand washing and hand sanitation stations will be available and marked throughout the zoo. Hand washing will be available in restrooms including soap, water, paper towels and/or air dryers. Restrooms will receive increased cleaning and attendance from staff throughout the day. Hand sanitation stations will provide a cleansing solution/sanitizer and will be available at the entrance, Guest Service areas and 16 free-standing stations throughout the zoo.

Visitors will be asked to follow the signs and visit the zoo using a one-way path around the main loop. Small paths will be marked to show the flow of traffic or marked closed depending on the ability to create social distance. Indoor area closures: Many indoor areas will be closed including Family Farm, Zoomazium, Tropical Rain Forest, Historic Carousel, Willawong Station, Bug World, Molbak’s Butterfly Garden, Temperate Wetlands, all playgrounds and mother’s/nursing rooms.

These will include vending machines, face painting, kiosks, drinking fountains, water refilling stations and similar surfaces. Additionally, up-close animal encounters will not be available at this time. Additional indoor and outdoor spaces may be closed to promote social distancing as needed. Food and beverage: Selections will be available throughout the zoo for grab-n-go or safely-spaced sit down options at the newly-redesigned 1899 Grove (formerly Rain Forest Food Pavilion), Gather + Graze Café and Wild Cup coffee cart.

Selections will be available throughout the zoo for grab-n-go or safely-spaced sit down options at the newly-redesigned 1899 Grove (formerly Rain Forest Food Pavilion), Gather + Graze Café and Wild Cup coffee cart. Keeper talks and programs: These will not take place at this time.

These will not take place at this time. ZooStore: ZooStore will be open at the West Entrance only (near penguins). Visitors are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance from others while browsing and shopping. ZooStore staff will regulate the number of shoppers inside at a time.

Contact Tracing

As a health and safety measure, and in alignment with guidance from the Governor’s office and King County health officials, Woodland Park Zoo will participate in contact tracing to allow for notification if a visitor may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19. Visitors who purchase tickets online and members who reserve a visit will have their information retained for this purpose. Contact information will be collected on a voluntary basis from visitors who purchase tickets at the gate. The information will only be shared with public health officials if guests are exposed; health officials will then contact guests to explain the risk, answer questions and provide resources.

WHEN:

Public reopening: Wednesday, July 1

Woodland Park Zoo member preview: Monday-Tuesday, June 29 and 30

Zoo hours: 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily

WHERE:

Entry to Woodland Park Zoo will be at the West Entrance only (near penguins) through the Otter parking lot. Visit www.zoo.org/maps for location

ADMISSION:

Online tickets will go on sale starting June 22 at www.zoo.org. Adult (13–64) $22.95; Senior (65+) $20.95; Child (3–12) $13.95; Toddler (0–2) Free. Discount for people with disabilities: $2 off regular admission; 1:1 aides are complimentary. Active, retired, and veteran U.S. military and their families receive an admission discount of $4 off zoo admission for themselves and up to six (6) family members. Zoo members receive free zoo admission year round.

PARKING:

Otter, Bear and Penguin parking lots $6 first two hours, $2 each additional hour; Flamingo and Hippo parking lots $4 flat daily rate

For a map of the zoo and parking lots, visit www.zoo.org/maps

Shuttles will not be available between parking lots and the zoo entrance, but signs will be posted to assist visitors navigating their way to the West Entrance.

INFO:

Visit www.zoo.org for more information

###