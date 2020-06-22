OWEN IS PUSHED TO HIS LIMITS – In an attempt to strengthen Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) case, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) considers a Class Action law suit. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) gets a tip from his father about a potential break in the case. In addition, Owen’s (Meegwun Fairbrother) frustration with Sam Mercer (Paul Braunstein) reaches a fever pitch and pushes him to make a bad decision. Sherry White directed the episode written by Hayden Simpson (#306). Original airdate 6/25/2020 @ 8pm.