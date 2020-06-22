Filed Under:cw network, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

my first born 🤍

This is wonderfully said. Thank you Regina for your words. They are SO meaningful and SO important! #juneteenth #juneteenthcelebration #blm Repost from @reginayhicks Today is Freedom Day. Juneteenth (June 19th) commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago. Sadly it took a full two years after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation speech before the news reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth is a symbol of total freedom. Recognizing Juneteenth nationally would be one more way of acknowledging the intrinsic value of Black people and their history and contribution to the wealth and prosperity of this country. Learn a little more about today and what it truly means. Continue to educate yourselves. This day is more than a hashtag. Celebrate the day- watch a movie or read a book or register to vote or take a moment to learn something about black culture. Invest in Black People by uplifting and supporting Black led organizations and Black owned businesses today and everyday. Celebrate the culture. Recognize the struggle. #juneteenth #juneteenthcelebration #juneteenth2020 #standup #blm Art @indaviduall

