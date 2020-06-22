Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
That time I broke the hour glass… sorry 😅 #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/JUgA80Z4X4
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) June 17, 2020
Happy Juneteenth ✊🏾
— Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) June 19, 2020
Beauty Secrets w/ @voguemagazine 💄 check out the full video on their YouTube channel.
Watch here 💋 https://t.co/ke9LACG4qn pic.twitter.com/1fQhrhzWMv
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 19, 2020
thank u amazon for making all my dog mom dreams come true pic.twitter.com/ObOIb8CxSI
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 18, 2020
Some of the realest, most uncomfortable storytelling. This shouldn’t be easy to watch, but that’s okay. It isn’t supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/XzIejmFid3
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) June 15, 2020
Happy Father’s Day to my favorite man. I can’t imagine going through this crazy time without you. I’m glad we have each other. I know you’ll secretly peep this post which always makes me laugh and giggle. I love you daddy. #mydaddy #mipapa #happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/cBu0Q7rkYs
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) June 21, 2020
Lucky lady spoiled by the world’s greatest crew. It’s our Season 2 finale tonight, madness. My favorite part of the work day is when our 1st AD Eric ‘Sherm Sherm Shermy’ Sherman welcomes us to set, I finish my round of hugs and we all turn to each other, ready to make the thing great together. To build it out of little bits of all of us—in the moment—all my favorite heads turning on and getting creative. I miss it so much right now. I can’t wait to get back to it. Thank you for loving our show. Enjoy tonight!
It’s time I made a video exclusively for the Twitter fam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WZoJYhWxfC
— Michael Vlamis (@MichaelVlamis) June 17, 2020
Happy daddy day!! pic.twitter.com/1q6k7JD3t0
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) June 22, 2020
I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020
This is wonderfully said. Thank you Regina for your words. They are SO meaningful and SO important! #juneteenth #juneteenthcelebration #blm Repost from @reginayhicks Today is Freedom Day. Juneteenth (June 19th) commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago. Sadly it took a full two years after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation speech before the news reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth is a symbol of total freedom. Recognizing Juneteenth nationally would be one more way of acknowledging the intrinsic value of Black people and their history and contribution to the wealth and prosperity of this country. Learn a little more about today and what it truly means. Continue to educate yourselves. This day is more than a hashtag. Celebrate the day- watch a movie or read a book or register to vote or take a moment to learn something about black culture. Invest in Black People by uplifting and supporting Black led organizations and Black owned businesses today and everyday. Celebrate the culture. Recognize the struggle. #juneteenth #juneteenthcelebration #juneteenth2020 #standup #blm Art @indaviduall
#HappyFathersDay #BlackLivesMatter ♥️ pic.twitter.com/LOGE3yaKp2
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 21, 2020