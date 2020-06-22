View this post on Instagram

Lucky lady spoiled by the world’s greatest crew. It’s our Season 2 finale tonight, madness. My favorite part of the work day is when our 1st AD Eric ‘Sherm Sherm Shermy’ Sherman welcomes us to set, I finish my round of hugs and we all turn to each other, ready to make the thing great together. To build it out of little bits of all of us—in the moment—all my favorite heads turning on and getting creative. I miss it so much right now. I can’t wait to get back to it. Thank you for loving our show. Enjoy tonight!