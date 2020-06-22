Filed Under:cw network, CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cinema Blend: The Flash: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Superhero Drama

 

Seventeen.com: Riverdale May Bring The Pussycats Back For Season Five

 

Collider: The 100: Marie Avgeropoulos On The Conclusion Of Octavia’s Story

 

Deadline: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Ups Shayan Sobhian To Series Regular

Legends of Tomorrow — ÒMortal KhanbatÓ — Image Number: LGN505a_0127b.jpg — Pictured: Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Taraz — Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

EW.com: DC’s Stargirl’s Anjelika Washington: The Importance of Debuting A Black Female Superhero Now

 

Decider: DC’s Stargirl’s Stars Dish On The Yin and Yang Of Their On and Off-Screen Relationship

 

Entertainment Tonight: 23 Most Dapper Pics Of Riverdale Star KJ Apa

 

TVLine: Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash and Other Shows Gather For Virtual ‘DC FanDome’ Event

Legends of Tomorrow — “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five” — Image Number: LGN508a_0152b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash and Cress Williams as Jefferson/Black Lighting — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply