ACTS OF DESPERATION – With stakes high for everyone, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz), Max (Casey Deidrick) and Dean (Rich Sommer) must each contend with the fallout following an attempt to cut off Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) supply and take her down. David Grossman directed the episode written by Daniel Rogers (#211). Original airdate 6/25/2020 @ 9pm.