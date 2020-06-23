Hosted by Bobby Bones, the backyard music celebration will feature performances from Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion on July 3

June 23, 2020 (New York, NY) – To celebrate Independence Day, iHeartMedia today announced its all-new television and radio special, “iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ” and featuring country music artists Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion performing live from the backyards of their homes. Hosted by Bobby Bones, the celebration invites Americans to tune-in for of an evening of music and storytelling.

The “iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ” will be broadcast as a television event on Friday, July 3 at 8 p.m. EST/PST (7 p.m. CST) on The CW Network and audio broadcast on iHeartCountry stations nationwide and will replay throughout the holiday weekend on CWTV.com and on iHeartCountry stations across America.

Executive producers for “iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ” are John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet Productions.