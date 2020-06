ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

WELCOME HOME! – Recorded in front of two sold out crowds at the Studebaker Theater in his hometown of Chicago, this stand-up comedy special is the culmination of Brewer’s real-life experiences interwoven with over fifteen years as a stand-up comic. BARRY BREWER: CHICAGO I’M HOME is directed by Barry Brewer. The special is executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Barry Brewer and Jasmine Monet Brewer. Original airdate 6/30/2020 @ 9pm.