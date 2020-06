LINDSEY MORGAN DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) tries to heal Sanctum’s old familial wounds while Echo (Tasya Teles), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) struggle with new ones. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Lindsey Morgan directed the episode written by Miranda Kwok (#707). Original airdate 7/1/2020 @ 8pm.