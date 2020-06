JOANNA AND BILLY FACE A SETBACK – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) have to shift gears when their case takes an unexpected turn. They turn to the only lead they have – an unreliable whistleblower. Meanwhile, Luna (Star Slade) goes to extreme lengths to save another child from a wrongful apprehension. Doug Mitchell directed the episode written by Eric Putzer (#307). Original airdate 7/2/2020 @ 8pm.