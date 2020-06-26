HIDE AND SEEK – With Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) entire shipment missing and the Guiding Hope crew under the gun to deliver it, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Max (Casey Deidrick) will stop at nothing to sniff out the stash. In the meantime, Dean (Rich Sommer) has his own plans for the misplaced goods, while Gene (guest star Matt Murray) visits Darnell (Keston John) and uncovers some shocking information. Brian Dannelly directed the episode written by Karine Rosenthal (#212). Original airdate 7/2/2020 @ 9pm.