ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

FOURTH OF JULY BACKYARD CELEBRATION HOSTED BY BOBBY BONES – This special features artists Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion performing live from the backyards of their homes to celebrate Independence Day. Hosted by Bobby Bones, the celebration will invite Americans to tune in for of an evening of music and storytelling as they observe our nation’s day of independence. Executive producers for the special are John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet Productions. Original airdate 7/3/2020 @ 8pm.