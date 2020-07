THE PAST – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) confronts a new adversary. A surprising connection takes us back to the past and the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the Earth. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ed Fraiman directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#713). Original airdate 7/8/2020 @ 8pm.