SEASON FINALE

JOANNA AND PETER PUT IT ALL ON THE TABLE – With the trial against ClearDawn labs fast approaching, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are busy preparing their witnesses and finalizing the evidence. With time running out, Joanna works desperately to save Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) children from a lasting childhood trauma, when the memory of her own trauma leads her to a big breakthrough at trial. Doug Mitchell directed the episode written by Bradley Simpson (#308). Original airdate 7/9/2020 @ 8pm.