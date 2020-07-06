The CW and Its Streaming Platforms to Become Exclusive In-Season Home

to “DC’s Stargirl”

July 6, 2020 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network today announced it has renewed the hit new series DC’S STARGIRL for a second season. The CW will become the exclusive in-season home to the breakout superhero hit next season, airing on The CW Television Network and streaming the next day on The CW’s free, ad-supported streaming platforms. The first season of DC’S STARGIRL is currently airing Tuesdays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) .

DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.

Geoff Johns (“Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Titans”) executive produces DC’S STARGIRL with Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, DC’S STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. DC’S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.