Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Fun fact: I bought a $450 ticket to see @HamiltonMusical on Broadway for my birthday in May… clearly it didn’t work out. (And I am super frugal, this was me treating myself for Stargirl season 1) So today, #HamiltonFilm was THE BEST GIFT 2020 has given me 🥺😭💜
— Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) July 4, 2020
Three years ago I finally gained some sense and started dating you. I thank God everyday for putting you in my life. From our walks to Priscilla’s to painting in the park I don’t take a single second of it for granted. Thank you for being you. I love you Dylan MiChAeL Summerall. Xo.
Dingus! I can’t believe you’re 27! Seems like yesterday we were only 14 years old and sharing our tiny, little dressing room in NY. I’m so proud of you and I’m thankful that we’ve been able to share so many continued, wonderful memories together no matter how busy or far apart in the world we are. P.S. Thank you for letting me post this picture where I believe I was about to pass out after we sang Give it Up in November. You were hardly sweating. Of course. Happy Birthday, Ari! I love you! ❤️
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) July 4, 2020
My baby did it! She graduated high school with honors. Your senior year didn’t end the way you thought it would but you kept a dope attitude about it. No matter what’s thrown your way you handle it like a champ. Seems like yesterday mommy was pregnant with you and I was convincing her to let me name you. I came up with India Sianni (both names were poppin in the early 2000s) Lmao. When you were 5 years old you walked in my room and said “Fessa, I wanna be just like you when I grow up” I’ll never forget it. But the gag is you’ll be better than me. India, you make being a big sister fun and I’m so proud to be yours. Congratulations my little bestie! Hurry and get your driver’s license so I can get that car I owe you! And remember you’re the one and never the two (major insider) 😂🤩🤪🎓 @indizzyyy
Go @linzzmorgan go!!! Proud doesn’t quite cut it. You’ve come so far sweet lady, it’s been a wonder watching you grow. Congrats on your directorial debut. Tune in tonight folks! 🌈🙏🏻❤️ #The100 pic.twitter.com/tWC9tOAsM8
— Eliza Taylor (@MisElizaJane) July 1, 2020
Flashback to 3 yrs ago when I was blessed to play A. Burr. What a whirlwind! I’m proud to be part of the #hamfam @hamiltonmusical family. I’ve made friends like @theofficialchrislee that I’ll have forever. I got to sing Dear Theodosia to my daughter, @mailebrady_ and to step into the shoes of an amazing on g character and show those didn’t know that there’s more to me than what they see on tv. Between you and me, I killed it! Don’t sleep! I’m still on a life high 3 years later. Thank you Lin and Tommy for the love. Thank you to THE George Washington, Chris Jackson, my brother, for your encouragement. Watch this amazing piece of art on @disneyplus!
Happy Birthday, @candicepatton. Remember when they made you drive a car with thousands of dollars of equipment attached to it and around 4 fully grown adults squeezed into every nook and cranny? Also, a super friendly neighborhood lady yelled some profanities at us as we drove by? Me too. Good times.