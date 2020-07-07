Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Buoy I love 🍁 summer

My baby did it! She graduated high school with honors. Your senior year didn’t end the way you thought it would but you kept a dope attitude about it. No matter what’s thrown your way you handle it like a champ. Seems like yesterday mommy was pregnant with you and I was convincing her to let me name you. I came up with India Sianni (both names were poppin in the early 2000s) Lmao. When you were 5 years old you walked in my room and said “Fessa, I wanna be just like you when I grow up” I’ll never forget it. But the gag is you’ll be better than me. India, you make being a big sister fun and I’m so proud to be yours. Congratulations my little bestie! Hurry and get your driver’s license so I can get that car I owe you! And remember you’re the one and never the two (major insider) 😂🤩🤪🎓 @indizzyyy

The beginning.

