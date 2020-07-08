ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

HILARIOUS MUSINGS– Follow comedian/actor Alice Wetterlund as she reveals her personal struggles with peeping toms, cat-rearing, alcoholism and the secret alien conspiracy behind new country music in her breakout comedy special, “My Mama Is A Human and So Am I.” Wetterlund shines in this tour de force hour long special taped at the Gothic Theater in Denver, CO. ALICE WETTERLUND: MY MAMA IS A HUMAN AND SO AM I is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss. Original airdate 7/14/2020 @ 9pm.