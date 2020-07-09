CAN WE GO BACK TO YESTERDAY – Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike’s (Ashley Walters) real identities are revealed, which has far reaching consequences for the Unit. With the clock firmly against them, Tanner (Lindsay Coulson) must go head to head with Eleanor (Gina Bellman) in a battle of wills. Meanwhile, Bishop and Pike brave the unforgiving countryside in a desperate attempt to stay alive. A shocking climax leaves one of the Unit dead and the rest shattered (#206). The episode was directed by Dominic LeClerc and written by Jerome Bucchan-Nelson. Original airdate 7/15/2020 @ 9pm.