TENSION – Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Indra (guest star Adina Porter, “American Horror Story”) must defuse a tense situation. Meanwhile, old friends make new allegiances. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Alyssa Clark (#708). Original airdate 7/15/2020 @ 8pm.