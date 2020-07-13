Gotham’s new hero! Batwoman has found its new series lead, with Javicia Leslie set to step into the cape and cowl for the show’s upcoming second season. “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said.

Leslie will portray a new character on the show named Ryan Wilder. She is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed.