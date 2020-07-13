Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to our new Batwoman, @javicia

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on

View this post on Instagram

Back home

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

View this post on Instagram

tiktok – chinamcclain

A post shared by China (@chinamcclain) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s the weekend! @cwallamerican @allamerican.fanclub

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

View this post on Instagram

🌗

A post shared by RACHEL SKARSTEN (@rachieskarsten) on

https://play.spotify.com/?utm_source=web-player&utm_campaign=bookmark

View this post on Instagram

Change is happening and it feels uncomfortable usually, but as of lately it’s been creating a space for more people to actually feel comfortable and heard who haven’t felt that way for a long time. It’s a new kind of muscle turning deepseated, closed opinions into mirrors that show you you’re not what you thought you were. You can just listen for once. With the internet, everybody has actually been able to be exposed to the feelings, stories, and experiences of people who havent had the chance to express how harmful some of our thoughts, words and actions have been towards others. I’ve been seeing a lot of jokes that 2020 got “cancelled” and that is understandable. With everything going on right now, entering every month does feel like 2020 might begin at some point. I haven’t really even noticed until now because it’s been one thing after another but WOW, it has loooong begun. It’s been a year of absolute renaissance, reclaiming, and recovery. None of which is perfect by any means, but it’s all on the clock of progress. There’s so much more work to do and to look forward to. It can be the year that changes a lot of years to come after and for the hope of that, the sake of other people’s voices being heard from now on, and the sake of my own inner propelling… I can get down with feeling uncomfortable this year. #kodakektar100

A post shared by Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) on

View this post on Instagram

Heading into Monday like…

A post shared by Maddison Sunshine Jaizani (@maddisonjaizani) on

View this post on Instagram

🌻🌻🌻

A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply