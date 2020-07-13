Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
What would you wish for? pic.twitter.com/LXeFx1gOjZ
— Genevieve Padalecki (@realGpad) July 11, 2020
View this post on Instagram
a little late but- congratulations @nylaleejeffery on your graduation💕💕💕 you handled this challenging year with such grace and I’m so proud of you. As much as I miss fighting over whether or not it was my turn to get you from your crib, and can’t believe you’re basically an adult, I can’t wait to see where this new chapter in life takes you. You’re one in a million girl ✨🙌🏽 conGRADS! You too @jennyhoogstins and @samstewarrt ❤️
Remember, black lives matter.
It’s not a “hate group” or whatever that guy said. This is a movement to ensure the protection and treatment of black and brown people by the 👮♀️. We’re seeking equality, not separatism. Even-ness, not less than.
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) July 9, 2020
https://play.spotify.com/?utm_source=web-player&utm_campaign=bookmark
View this post on Instagram
Change is happening and it feels uncomfortable usually, but as of lately it’s been creating a space for more people to actually feel comfortable and heard who haven’t felt that way for a long time. It’s a new kind of muscle turning deepseated, closed opinions into mirrors that show you you’re not what you thought you were. You can just listen for once. With the internet, everybody has actually been able to be exposed to the feelings, stories, and experiences of people who havent had the chance to express how harmful some of our thoughts, words and actions have been towards others. I’ve been seeing a lot of jokes that 2020 got “cancelled” and that is understandable. With everything going on right now, entering every month does feel like 2020 might begin at some point. I haven’t really even noticed until now because it’s been one thing after another but WOW, it has loooong begun. It’s been a year of absolute renaissance, reclaiming, and recovery. None of which is perfect by any means, but it’s all on the clock of progress. There’s so much more work to do and to look forward to. It can be the year that changes a lot of years to come after and for the hope of that, the sake of other people’s voices being heard from now on, and the sake of my own inner propelling… I can get down with feeling uncomfortable this year. #kodakektar100
Our @CWInTheDark casting team is looking to add more actors with visual impairment for Season 2! If this is you, message me for info 🥰
Have loved hearing from some of you who follow our show! Xoxo, Murph
— Perry Mattfeld (@perrymattfeld) July 11, 2019
The texts I get from my BF 😭🤷🏼♀️💫 #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/qcpcVsHJuL
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) July 8, 2020
Honestly my dog Sage loves stargirl so freaking much. She sits and watches it every week with my fam… (wildcat is her favorite for obvious reasons, I’m not kidding) #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/WPwrmSZDzm
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) July 8, 2020