Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

ETOnline: Ruby Rose Reacts to ‘Amazing’ Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman Casting

 

Cinema Blend: Why Stargirl’s Cindy Is In More Trouble Than It Seems, According To The Actress

 

IBTimes.com: Legacies Cast Launches Fundraiser For Crew Amid Pandemic Shutdown

 

Comicbook.com: The Flash’s Tom Cavanagh Talks About Playing So Many Versions Of Harrison Wells

 

TVInsider: Everything We Need To Know About The Final Episodes Of Supernatural

Supernatural — “The Trap” — Image Number: SN1509A_0270bc.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

AV Club: Hilarious British Import Taskmaster Is Coming To The CW, Hooray

Comments

Leave a Reply