DC’s Stargirl cast members Christopher James Baker, Neil Hopkins, Neil Jackson, Meg DeLacy, Nelson Lee and Joy Osmanski answer fan questions about being the villains of the show! Questions answered include their opinions on the most dangerous person on the ISA, whether Cindy will start a recruitment for the young ISA, and more!

