LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING — As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick’s (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past. Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#110). Original airdate 7/21/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.