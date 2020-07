NO RELEIF IN SIGHT– With the Unit at their lowest, the Markides underground and Bishop (Noel Clarke) gunning for revenge, all seems lost. Meanwhile Pike’s (Ashley Walters) focus turns to family when his daughter Ali (guest star Jodie Campbell) gets caught up in a gang war on the streets. The episode was directed by Sarmad Masud and written by Nick Love and Ashley Walters. Original airdate 7/22/2020 @ 9pm