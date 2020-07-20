Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Unfortunately, this is the last pic I have of all of us on set together. Our faces say it all. The uncertainty, the emotion, the fear of not knowing how it will all go or more importantly, how @jaredpadalecki will handle a birthday without us. You’ll be just fine, buck-o. We’ll be back in that beautiful car to celebrate soon enough. (Hopefully). Happy Birthday, brother. See ya soon. #spnfamily
Jared Padalecki s better at "social distancing" than anyone I know. Happy bday, @jarpad! pic.twitter.com/gCy7fRZDvJ
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) July 19, 2020
Just wanted to say thank you to all the health care workers out there. I know you are working over time in a scary time. Thank you.
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 19, 2020
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 16, 2020
She has not left my mind this last week. It’s difficult to find words. There was an undeniable beauty that she radiated inside and out, and I consider myself incredibly lucky that I got to witness that up close even for the short period of time that I did. I was so intimidated by her, yet she had a way of disarming that just made you want to be around her, hear what she had to say (because it would undoubtedly be the sharpest and most real thing you would hear all day). She was kind and open to me when she didn’t have to be, when I was a naive, clueless and insecure newcomer. Bravely authentic, genuinely kind, incredibly talented and deeply loved by so many. Thinking of her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Naya.
This loss is truly unimaginable. As many people have stated, Naya was a force. I was intimidated by her talent and presence on set, but she was always so kind and welcoming to me. So many of my Glee memories on and off set have Naya in them. She was one of a kind. My heart breaks for her family and friends. I’ll always keep Naya in my heart and remember her for the strong, talented and compassionate person she was to me in the brief time I got to spend with her. Sending so much strength and love to her family and everyone who’s heart is breaking over this tragic loss.
Send me some of your favorite poems. I’d like to do an Instagram live where I read some of them out loud and we can all just chill out and vibe to some poetry together.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 19, 2020
It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.
Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them 💔
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020
Arrogance has never been an effective weapon to battle insecurities and it never will be.
— China† (@chinamcclain) July 16, 2020
Thank you my girl @danielleroserussell ❤️. It’s very simple. #wearamask, save lives. #wearamask, be a good neighbor. That’s it! Be a good neighbor. I nominate @lilycowles @ambermidthunder @heatherhemmens @michaelvlamis @tylerjblackburn @michaeltrevino @nathandeanparsons @mrkaranoberoi @franciaraisa @jess_m_garcia @chelsearendon & @jake.borelli. Cause always & @jake.borelli.
I want to type a whole story about Floyd to tell you how adopting him has completely changed my world, or you yourself could foster a pup (have no choice in your heart but to adopt the dog) and see what it’s like to experience the joy of caring for these babies who need love. Thank you to @thelabellefoundation for this little man and thank you to the incredibly big hearted @rachieskarsten for introducing and continuing to encourage. Adopt, don’t shop. Even if you can’t adopt, fostering is such a reward and right now more than ever – time is plentiful and there are a ton of buddies out here totally unaware of the love they could be receiving. ❤️🌸
I usually make it a rule never to cover Joni because I don’t believe anyone can touch what she does but this particular song has been stuck in my head so much as of late that I decided to make an exception. Hope you enjoy. Please go listen to the original if you haven’t. She makes an excellent quarantine soundtrack and there’s no artist I love more.
AAHHH OKAY I JUST saw the trailer for next weeks episode and it gives absolutely nothing away. Ep. 10 has been the episode I am most excited for people to see. NEXT WEEK!! If you aren't caught up… make sure you are #DCStargirl
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) July 15, 2020