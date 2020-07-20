Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

She has not left my mind this last week. It’s difficult to find words. There was an undeniable beauty that she radiated inside and out, and I consider myself incredibly lucky that I got to witness that up close even for the short period of time that I did. I was so intimidated by her, yet she had a way of disarming that just made you want to be around her, hear what she had to say (because it would undoubtedly be the sharpest and most real thing you would hear all day). She was kind and open to me when she didn’t have to be, when I was a naive, clueless and insecure newcomer. Bravely authentic, genuinely kind, incredibly talented and deeply loved by so many. Thinking of her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Naya.

@themensgroomer

I’m starting to think Milo is my actual human son.

neya 🤍🤍🤍

😇Can’t remember the last time I wore jeans

Celebrate this week!

no one else I’d rather annoy all day long🥰

80 looks good on you, Pete 💪🏽❤️💪🏽

Watching me, watching you #bts

