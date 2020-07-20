Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

Jared Padalecki s better at "social distancing" than anyone I know. Happy bday, @jarpad! pic.twitter.com/gCy7fRZDvJ — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) July 19, 2020

Just wanted to say thank you to all the health care workers out there. I know you are working over time in a scary time. Thank you. — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 19, 2020

Send me some of your favorite poems. I’d like to do an Instagram live where I read some of them out loud and we can all just chill out and vibe to some poetry together. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 19, 2020

It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.

Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020

Arrogance has never been an effective weapon to battle insecurities and it never will be. — China† (@chinamcclain) July 16, 2020