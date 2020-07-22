SERIES PREMIERE

Classic fairytales converge in modern-day New York City with an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. Troubled teen Kayla (Danielle Campbell) and her father, Tim (Sam Jaeger), try to make a fresh start at Tim’s mother’s (Kim Cattrall) home in New York City. Estranged siblings Gabe (Davi Santos) and Hannah (Dania Ramirez) are reunited under extreme circumstances. Jordan (James Wolk) and his girlfriend, Beth (guest star Spencer Grammer) can’t see eye-to-eye on their future together. Also starring Paul Wesley, Billy Magnussen, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Michael Raymond-James and Zabryna Guevera (#101). The episode was written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Liz Friedlander. The CW original airdate 7/28/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.