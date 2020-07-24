AND THE KILLER IS…? – The campmates are thrown back in the freezing lake, retrieving buoys for cash, and then must play a horribly awkward game where their true feelings about each other are hilariously shared out loud. The campfire brings another shocking first when each camper reveals who they believe to be the killer. A vote is taken in hopes of outing the backstabber before another victim is brutally killed. And in the end, the biggest surprise of all awaits them! Directed by Mike Parker (#103). Original airdate 7/30/2020 @ 8pm.