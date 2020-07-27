View this post on Instagram

For well over a decade Now, I have found myself headed to sunny San Diego in late July for the one and only #SDCC. It’s always been a highlight of the year for me. To say it’s odd not to be in that whirlwind of a weekend is a giant understatement. Even though the festivities have sadly been put on hold this year…it still feels strange knowing we wouldn’t be taking that stage in Hall H anyway. Here was a shot of last years (our final) #Supernatural panel. It got pretty dusty in there. Anyway…Miss you guys. Happy Comic Con weekend.