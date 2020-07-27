Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
when in doubt, just go with "vaccuumm"
— Carlos Valdes (@Tha_Los) July 25, 2020
For well over a decade Now, I have found myself headed to sunny San Diego in late July for the one and only #SDCC. It’s always been a highlight of the year for me. To say it’s odd not to be in that whirlwind of a weekend is a giant understatement. Even though the festivities have sadly been put on hold this year…it still feels strange knowing we wouldn’t be taking that stage in Hall H anyway. Here was a shot of last years (our final) #Supernatural panel. It got pretty dusty in there. Anyway…Miss you guys. Happy Comic Con weekend.
These fig beetles have been after us the last few days. If they get in your hair and latch on…game over 😳 pic.twitter.com/Vxmxhj1Uw8
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 22, 2020
See you next month 💫 #chemicalhearts pic.twitter.com/Pr3AdZbOie
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 23, 2020
Mel mood board for ep 110 “Keep Calm And Harry On” 🔮. Tag yourself. I’m #9. #charmed #rewindthemagic pic.twitter.com/proh5GYygX
— Charmed (@Charmed_FTW) July 22, 2020
#WearADamnMask pic.twitter.com/IgtMslaMOZ
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) July 24, 2020
For anyone that needs a smile after that ending enjoy this video of Nelson aka Dragon King dancing to Ke$ha #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/KnbwBXQwpL
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) July 22, 2020
I’m just gonna leave this here 😢 We love you Henry. We love you @JakeAWalker #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/k1lxPwqBIw
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) July 22, 2020