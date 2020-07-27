Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Variety – CW Chief Mark Pedowitz On Streaming, Stacking & Supernatural (Listen)

 

POPSUGAR – If You Know Your Zodiac Sign, We Know Which CW Show You’ll Like Best

 

Decider – DC’s Stargirl Star Jake Austin Walker Teases Henry’s Journey: “He’s Just Lost”

 

EW.com – Roswell, New Mexico Cast Shares The Episodes To Binge If Your Time Is Limited

 

Forbes – Taye Diggs Partners With Quaker Oats to Help Bring Summer Camp Home Experience

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: Actor Taye Diggs attends the 2018 CW Network Upfront at The London Hotel on May 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

 

Screen Rant – Supernatural Set Photo Reveals Last Time Cast Was Together Before Filming Shutdown

Comments

Leave a Reply