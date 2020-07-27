Filed Under:anxiety, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Lili Reinhart, Riverdale, the cw

Lili Reinhart continues to keep it real about her mental health. The “Riverdale” star detailed her struggle with anxiety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a candid conversation with self-help author Sylvester McNutt on Instagram Live. “I stress myself out all the time,” the actress admitted. “I’ll have a very simple task, a very simple task to do, but I don’t want to do it — say, going to the post office. I really don’t want to drive to the post office. It gives me anxiety because I don’t want to have to leave my dog. I don’t want to have to deal with going out in public.”

