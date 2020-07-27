Lili Reinhart continues to keep it real about her mental health. The “Riverdale” star detailed her struggle with anxiety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a candid conversation with self-help author Sylvester McNutt on Instagram Live. “I stress myself out all the time,” the actress admitted. “I’ll have a very simple task, a very simple task to do, but I don’t want to do it — say, going to the post office. I really don’t want to drive to the post office. It gives me anxiety because I don’t want to have to leave my dog. I don’t want to have to deal with going out in public.”