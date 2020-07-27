SERIES PREMIERE

THIS HILARIOUS UK CHARMER MAKES ITS U.S. DEBUT – Greg Davies stars as the fearsome Taskmaster, in this hysterical British import that bears his title. Together with his miniature sidekick Alex Horne they will be putting five contestants through their paces. Iain Stirling, Joe Thomas, Lou Sanders, Paul Sinha and Sian Gibson take on the hilarious challenges in the hopes of procuring the glorious Golden Head of the Taskmaster (Davies) statue. This week’s tasks include; baby monitors, powerful smells and seductive dummies. The episode was directed by Andy Devonshire. Original airdate 8/2/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TASKMASTER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.