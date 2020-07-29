THIS IS NO FAIRYTALE – Jordan (James Wolk) helps the police pinpoint one of the masked robbers of the jewelry heist, Eddie (Paul Wesley). After their ill-advised one-night stand, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) tries to keep her distance from Nick (Billy Magnussen) but finds it very hard to stay away. Hannah (Dania Ramirez) helps Gabe (Davi Santos) cover his tracks (#102). The CW original airdate 8/4/2020 @ 9pm. Zabryna Guevera, Kim Cattrall, Dorian Crossmond Missick and Michael Raymond-James also star. The episode was written by Eduardo Javier Canto & Ryan Maldonado and directed by Liz Friedlander. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.