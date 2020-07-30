SEASON PREMIERE

When Dr. Jenny Cooper’s (Serinda Swan) life is upended by the untimely death of her husband, she changes her professional focus, becoming the newly appointed coroner in Toronto. As she learns to navigate raising a teenage son on her own, Jenny’s first case affects her personally when she is called to investigate the death of a teen in a youth detention center. Also starring Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, and Kiley May. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#101). Original airdate 8/5/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.