MOVEMENT – Sheidheda makes his move. Meanwhile, a Disciple goes rogue. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by Nikki Goldwaser (#709). Original airdate 8/5/2020 @ 8pm.