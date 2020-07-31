DYING TO WIN – The campers face more fiendish camp activities: blindly putting their hands inside terrifying boxes for cash, smacking each other with soaking dodgeballs and targeting those they don’t trust with buckets of blood. The penultimate campfire sees the killer claim their final victim in an epic, electrifying murder. Directed by Mike Parker (#104). Original airdate 8/6/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.