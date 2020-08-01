SERIES PREMIERE

MEET REUBEN — At 14, Reuben de Maid is already one of the biggest male make-up vloggers in the world. With his mom, sister, brother and grandad Bampa to keep him grounded, Reuben chases his dreams and reflects on being bullied in school and online for being different. Refusing to let the bullies win, Reuben secures a spot on an all-male advertising campaign with a major beauty brand (#101). Original airdate 8/7/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.