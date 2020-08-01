BACK TO THE BASICS WITH BAMPA — Concerned about how much time the kids spend on their phones, Vicky enlists the help of grandad Bampa to take the kids camping – without their phones. Elsewhere, Reuben gives Bampa a glimpse into his world by bringing him along to a photoshoot for a new beauty app (#102). Original airdate 8/7/2020 @ 9:30pm. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and the CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.