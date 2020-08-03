Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Earthquakes have never scared me before but I’m currently shaking in my boots. That was terrifying. 😭 #earthquake
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) July 30, 2020
Story time- This morning I woke up to go to my first day of work in almost a year. I was so excited and was running 30 minutes early. BOOM. I got rear ended. My sweet Dylan came to pick me up. While we waited for the police report and my car to be towed… When we went to drive away, Dylan’s car battery died. We were then stranded on the side of the 101 for almost two hours and KING @jakeaustinwalker came to save the day. Oh sad day, the jumper cables were too short and him being the king that he is went to go find longer ones until a lovely highway worker stopped and jumped dyl’s car for free and I was only four hours late to work 😀😀😀 Moral of the story, please PLEASE be mindful when you drive, tell everyone you love them- even at the end of an argument, don’t take a single second of life for granted, and Brec rocks a black eye. Feeling blessed that no one was hurt. Thanking God for such an awakening experience. … I had to share because today has been such a humbling day. Xo.
Just finished watching #BlackIsKing 😭😭😭 literally crying. SO GOOD. THANK YOU QUEEN BEY🙌🏾
— Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) August 1, 2020
That earthquake omggg👀👀👀
— Anjelika Washington (@AnjelikaW) July 30, 2020
Went to a grocery store for the first time since March today. What happens now?
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) July 31, 2020
My Mother has gone Home. After finally leaving the hospital after nearly two months and making it to the rehab facility, her body decided this was too much and she left us last night. Thank you for praying for my Mama. Your love, support and sensitivity during this time has been greatly appreciated. On behalf of my brother, Father, my Mom’s siblings and I , we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Here with my bestie @JakeBorelli to remind you that friends don’t let friends skip elections. We have 100 days until Election Day! Join me & @iamavoter_ in our mission to register 100,000 voters on this #RegisterAFriendDay. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered! pic.twitter.com/1wlnnHiJqE
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) July 26, 2020
Not one Emmy nomination for Roswell, NM or myself this year!!! I’m disgusted. Like this post and tag the @televisionacad in a comment letting them know how you feel!!! Then, tell 50 friends to follow me because more followers means I’ll become a better actor and one day get an Emmy nom!!!
I wrote a personal essay in regards to the Black Lives Matter Movement as well as the inequality in Hollywood. Thank you @enews for keeping the conversation going. Take a read. Link in bio #BlackLivesMatter… https://t.co/khrNePQwpS
— Nafessa Williams (@NafessaWilliams) August 1, 2020
I think it’s fine 👍 pic.twitter.com/Suw78z6x3C
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 30, 2020
Since there’s no #SDCC2020 this year some flash back memories 💕 pic.twitter.com/WyhF4dFVlP
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) July 27, 2020
I've noticed that even wild mountain goats are pretty strict about social distancing these days. pic.twitter.com/7IH7SQi8nK
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) August 2, 2020