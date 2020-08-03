View this post on Instagram

Story time- This morning I woke up to go to my first day of work in almost a year. I was so excited and was running 30 minutes early. BOOM. I got rear ended. My sweet Dylan came to pick me up. While we waited for the police report and my car to be towed… When we went to drive away, Dylan’s car battery died. We were then stranded on the side of the 101 for almost two hours and KING @jakeaustinwalker came to save the day. Oh sad day, the jumper cables were too short and him being the king that he is went to go find longer ones until a lovely highway worker stopped and jumped dyl’s car for free and I was only four hours late to work 😀😀😀 Moral of the story, please PLEASE be mindful when you drive, tell everyone you love them- even at the end of an argument, don’t take a single second of life for granted, and Brec rocks a black eye. Feeling blessed that no one was hurt. Thanking God for such an awakening experience. … I had to share because today has been such a humbling day. Xo.