Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

New York Post – Amy Smart Reveals The Most Challenging Part of Her Role in DC’s Stargirl

E! Online – Black Lightning Nafessa Williams Calls For Hollywood To Confront Inequality

Us Weekly – Madelaine Petsch Says The Riverdale Group Chat is Still ‘Lit Up’ During Quarantine

TVLine.com – Tell Me A Story Comes To The CW: Danielle Campbell Interview

Cinema Blend – What Stargirl’s Season 1 Ending Means For Season 2, According to Luke Wilson

Cinema Blend – Javicia Leslie: 6 Cool Things To KNow About The CW’s New Batwoman