Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

New York Post – Amy Smart Reveals The Most Challenging Part of Her Role in DC’s Stargirl

 

E! Online – Black Lightning Nafessa Williams Calls For Hollywood To Confront Inequality

 

Us Weekly – Madelaine Petsch Says The Riverdale Group Chat is Still ‘Lit Up’ During Quarantine

 

TVLine.com – Tell Me A Story Comes To The CW: Danielle Campbell Interview

 

Cinema Blend – What Stargirl’s Season 1 Ending Means For Season 2, According to Luke Wilson

 

Cinema Blend – Javicia Leslie: 6 Cool Things To KNow About The CW’s New Batwoman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Javicia Leslie attends the Vivienne Hu Fall/Winter 2020 New York Fashion Week Runway Show at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Vivienne Hu)

